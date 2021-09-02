For the Culture Creator's Summit- Landing Page_RD Richmond WCDX_February 2021
Apple Announces First States For Wallet ID

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro 11 Max

Source: Apple / iPhone 11 Pro

Apple has announced that Arizona and Georgia will be the first states to allow residents to digitally store their driver’s licenses or state IDs to Apple Wallet while working with other states across the country to allow people to add their IDs to their iOS devices.

Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah will be the next states to allow residents to use the function.  Apple says it’s goal for the program is to aide in easier travel as the TSA has announced it will accept ID’s from Apple Wallet in participating airports in certain states.

See story here

