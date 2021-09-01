Football
Patriots Release QB Cam Newton

Carolina Panthers v Washington Redskins

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

The Patriots have released veteran passer Cam Newton, clearing the way for rookie first-round selection Mac Jones to be the Week 1 starter. Though Jones showed promise during his play in the pre-season, many feel that the release of the former NFL MVP was partially based on him not fully being vaccinated. Newton, who has not disclosed his vaccination status, was away from the team for five days because of a violation of the league’s COVID protocols and placed on the NFL’s COVID-19 list for what the team called a “misunderstanding” of the team rules.

Though Cam Newton could have been retained by the team as a backup, his style of play is the opposite of that of rookie Mac Jones…paving the way for the time to find a backup with similar style to easily step up in the event of an injury.

See story here

 

