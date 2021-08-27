Television
Stephen A. Smith Eyeing A Show With Magic Johnson On ESPN

21st Annual Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

After the shakeup of ESPN’s ‘First Take’ and the exit of Max Kellerman, Stephen A. Smith is making moves to join forces with his friends Magic Johnson and Mike Wilbon for NBA Countdown. The show will still maintain its regular contributors but the focus would be on the big three. As far as the direction of ‘First Take,’ Smith will debate various analysts with possible recurrent Monday debate with Michael Irvin to talk about the previous games from Sunday.

2015 American Theatre Wing's Gala

Source: WENN.com / WENN

