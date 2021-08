99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

According to a Marvel spokesperson, actress Letitia Wright was injured overnight during production of Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” a source close to the production tells CNN. An original statement read: “Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon,” but she has since been treated and released from that hospital.

See story here