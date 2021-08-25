Beyoncé & Jay-Z Spark Controversy Posing With Long-Unseen Basquiat Painting

Fans couldn’t get enough of Beyoncé and Jay-Z as they posed next to a long-unseen painting from Jean-Michel Basquiat’s private collection, Equals Pi. The painting features the brand’s signature Tiffany Blue hue, and because of that, it was reportedly acquired by the luxury conglomerate LVMH from a private seller.

After decades of being under wraps, this marks the first public appearance for the painting, making it a huge flex for Tiffany & Co. and for the couple, some people aren’t so pleased with the flaunting of wealth. Other critics cite the point of keeping such a prestigious work locked up for so long just to use it in an advertisement, citing that Basquiat would be upset over the decision.

