Steph Curry’s Parents File For Divorce

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

TMZ has confirmed that Sonya Curry has filed for divorce from husband Dell in a North Carolina court back in June after 33 years of marriage. No details of the reason but Sonya, 55, and Dell, 57, first met as student athletes at Virginia Tech and they dated for decades before getting married in 1988.

Sonya was a star volleyball player Dell was eventually drafted in the NBA in 1986. They have sons Stephen and Seth, who both play in the NBA, and a daughter named Sydel.

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: