Fans fight At The Steelers/Lions Football Game

This latest viral video shows a man and woman in some sort of argument, and you hear the woman yell something like, “shut up and get the f*** out!” The woman apparently makes contact and then delivers a slap to the man’s face … and all hell breaks loose.

Fists fly, as man who was sitting next to the woman jumps to her defense and during the brawl appears to get knocked out by a right punch. Fans clearly are yelling that the woman started the fight and hit the man first in the video but authorities are still investigating the incident.

Another pre-season game and another fan fight in the stands…this time at the Steelers/Lions game. After a fan-less season of the NFL last year, this season is proving to be an all out brawl on….and off field.

