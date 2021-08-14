Local
Now of course, it’s only to be expected that Megan Thee Stallion would snatch our edges in the September/October issue of Essence Magazine, but what came as a surprise is what she wore.

This issue was also the “Global Black Fashion” issue, and Meg graced the pages wearing DMV-based designer Hanifa Official. Now, this brand isn’t new to the game but has been making some serious noise in the fashion industry, cross-country and abroad. Meg wore the Jolie Maxi Dress in white, which retails for $269.00.

Hanifa Official is owned by designer, Anifa Mvuemba, raised in Maryland and a Morgan State alum, where she studied Fashion Merchandising. She began sketching as a young girl and once she got to high school, decided she wanted to be a fashion designer. A true student of the game, she garnered world-wide attention when she broke the internet in May of this year, premiering her Pink Label Congo collection.

The designer tweeted this about the hot girl president wearing her design:

Congratulations Hanifa Official! You’re making the DMV proud!

Written By: Chey Parker

Megan Thee Stallion Stuns Wearing DMV-Based Black Brand Hanifa Official in Essence  was originally published on kysdc.com

