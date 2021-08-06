Mind-Body Business with Maria More: 3 Ways to Conquer Sugar Cravings [WATCH]

When you’re working from home or when it gets late, grabbing something sweet is easy. Maria More shares some ways to beat sugar cravings. When you’re craving sweets, the first thing you should do is figure out the reason why you’re craving sugar. Maria explains it could be that you’re anxious, you’re facing some insecurities, or losing out on sleep. Another reason is that you may not be eating enough food so you’re craving some quick energy. Lastly, you must talk it through. Once you can figure out why then maybe you can give yourself what you really need.
