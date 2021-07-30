Scarlett Johansson sues Disney Over ‘Black Widow’ Streaming

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Scarlett Johansson, star of the latest Marvel movie “Black Widow,” has filed a breach of contract lawsuit against Disney citing the media giant released the film on its Disney+ streaming service at the same time as its theatrical debut. The suit alleges that her agreement with Disney’s Marvel Entertainment guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release, and her salary was based in large part on the performance at the box office but the movie streamed on Disney+ the exact same day, obviously affecting box office numbers. “Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel,” the suit said.

A spokesman for Disney said Ms. Johansson’s suit had no merit and is “especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.” The company said it “fully complied with Ms. Johansson’s contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20 million she has received to day.”

See story here