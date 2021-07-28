Coronavirus
Should Vaccinated People Be Worried About Covid-19?

If you’re vaccinated you are still able to transmit coronavirus to others, such as young children too young to get the vaccine themselves. Dr. Lena Wen admits that the vaccinesprotect you very well against severe disease. That’s the key. If you get the vaccine, you know that you are very unlikely to become severely ill to the point of needing to be hospitalized or to succumb to the disease.

According to federal health officials, 99.5% of Covid-19 deaths are among the unvaccinated. The vaccines also protect against becoming ill from Covid-19, but this protection is not 100% especially with the Delta variant where we are seeing breakthrough infections.

See story here

