NFL: Unvaccinated Players Could Lead To Fines And Forfeitures

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all NFL teams warning of penalties including forfeitures and fines if covid outbreaks among unvaccinated players force the cancellation of games. This move by the league is because they expect all players to be vaccinated before the NFL season kicks off on Sept. 9th

According to the memo: “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a Covid outbreak among non-vaccinated players on one of the competing teams, the club with the outbreak will forfeit the contest and will be deemed to have played 16 games for purposes of draft, waiver priority, etc. For the purposes of playoff seeding, the forfeiting team will be credited with a loss and the other team will be credited with a win.”

Also, if a game is postponed and cannot be rescheduled, players from both teams will not receive their scheduled salary. The memo states the team with the outbreak will be responsible for any additional expenses incurred by the opposing team.

