Report: Masks Required For The First 5 Weeks For Cleveland Schools

Despite increased social gatherings and summertime travel, experts say the nation’s battle against COVID-19 is far from over. The deadly Delta Variant poses a new threat to citizens across the country, and The Cleveland Metropolitan School District has announced that masks will be mandatory for the first several weeks of the upcoming school year.

The decision goes for students, faculty and staff members. Cleveland Schools CEO Eric Gordon said in a video that the district is following updated coronavirus guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The mask mandate will be in place for at least five weeks or until the CDC changes its recommendations.

Even those fully vaccinated will be required to wear masks.

“While we are excited to invite all our students back to full-time, in-person learning, we know that there are some students and families who may wish to continue with the remote-learning choice,” Gordon said.

will offer vaccination clinics for students over the age of 11 and their families. There also will be free, voluntary coronavirus testing. Children 12 and over currently are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S. According to Cleveland.com , the district

