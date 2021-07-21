Simone Biles And Gymnastics Team Won’t Stay In Village

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Simone Biles along with the rest of the United States women’s gymnastics team will not be staying at the Olympic Village during the upcoming Games. Instead, they will stay in a nearby hotel. Cecile Landi, the coach of Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles, wrote the reason behind the decision on Twitter that it was about safety for the coaches and athletes.

“It was also a decision that we all made together,” Landi wrote. “We know it isn’t ideal during a pandemic. We feel like we can control the athletes and our safety better in a hotel setting!”

