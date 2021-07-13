Al Sharpton And Ben Crump Taking Case Of A White Teen Killed By Police

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton and the high-profile attorney Benjamin Crump have taken on the case to represent a white teenager who was killed during a traffic stop. The pair have deemed the police shooting of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain “one of the most significant” cases in the fight to push Congress for landmark police reform legislation.

Brittain was fatally shot around 3 a.m. on June 23 by a Lonoke County sheriff’s deputy during a traffic outside of a local auto repair shop along Arkansas Highway.

