Prince William Shames Soccer Racists Who Hurled Slurs At Black Players After England’s Loss To Italy

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Last week we were once again reminded that soccer players face resentment just because of their skin color. Black players from the England national team were disrespected after their loss to Italy and now Prince William is now speaking out.

As spotted on Reuters, the member of the British royal family has formally called out the fans who racially abused Black athletes after the nail-biting COPA 2020 Euro Championship loss on Sunday (July 11). William issued a statement making it clear that slamming the behavior.

“I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W” he wrote on Twitter.

While the Duke of Cambridge was largely celebrated by his followers for stepping up, The Internets came with receipts and quickly reminded him that he failed to support her sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

“For years #sussexsquad has been told that we are “race baiters” for highlighting the racism against Meghan Markle. Tonight, seeing the abuse hurled at Saka, Rashford, & Sancho literally proves what we’ve been saying for years. #Euro2020Final” wrote one Twitter user. “Were you sickened by the racist abuse aimed at your sister-in-law, Meghan Markle for years? What your own blood nephew Archie?” asked another user.

In March, Meghan and Harry sat with Oprah for a very extensive interview where they claimed they didn’t receive support and encountered bigotry during their stint in England. “Kate was called Waity Katie, waiting to marry William, while I imagine that was really hard and I do… this is not the same and if a member of his family will comfortably say we’ve all had to deal with things that are rude. Rude and racist are not the same,” Meghan revealed. The couple also alleged they faced questions about their child’s skin color.

The England team has also voiced their disapproval about how their team members were treated. “We’re disgusted that some of our squad – who have given everything for the shirt this summer – have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online after tonight’s game. We stand with our players”.

—

Photo: Getty

Prince William Shames Soccer Racists Who Hurled Slurs At Black Players After England’s Loss To Italy was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: