Racist New Jersey Man Threatens Neighbor And Gets Checked By The Neighborhood

A New Jersey man was caught on camera harassing, threatening and yelling racial slurs at his neighbors while daring anyone to do anything about…even giving his address on video, didn’t get the last laugh. On Friday, shortly before 8 p.m., a neighbor called police and accused Edward Cagney Mathews, 45, of Mount Laurel, New Jersey, of continuously harassing her and was arrested and charged with harassment and bias intimidation. Mathews freed but was taken back into custody to face additional charges after a large group of community members protested outside his home.

Racist New Jersey Man Threatens Neighbor And Gets Checked By The Neighborhood

Photos
