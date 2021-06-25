Celebrity News
Dwayne Wade & Gabrielle Union Skin Care Line For Babies Of Color

Variety and Women in Film TV Nominees Celebration Presented by Halo Top

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union have joined forces to take over the baby business. In May they launched a children’s book inspired by their daughter Kaavia James called ‘Shady Baby’. Earlier this week, they announced on their social media the launch of ‘Proudly,’ a line of baby care products aimed at the needs of children of color. In a joint statement, the couple said: “With Proudly, we’re proud to have a range of products that caters to the unique skin care needs of children of color that are so often overlooked in the mass market. As we continue to work on new endeavors together, our goal is to always center our work around being the change we want to see while championing diversity, equity and inclusion.”

See story here

