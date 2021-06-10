Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Simone Biles Presents The Gold Over America Tour & Talks Her Plans On Retiring [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

When you talk about the greatest athletes like Michael Jordan, Muhammad Ali, and Serena Williams, it’s time to add Simone Biles to the list.  She’s won over 30 Olympic and championship medals and claimed her 7th U.S. title and now she’s going on tour.  The Gold Over America tour is “a high-energy, gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacular” that is headlined by Biles and will hit 35 cities this fall after the Olympics. Alongside her, she will be joined by other gymnasts like Laurie Hernandez, Katelyn Ohashi,  Morgan Hurd, Peng-Peng Lee, and more to be announced.

Simone also shared what he would’ve done with her career if she wasn’t known as the most decorated gymnast of all time and if she plans on retiring soon.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

PHOTOS: Simone Biles & The USA Gymnastics Team Fly Into First Place

14 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS: Simone Biles & The USA Gymnastics Team Fly Into First Place

Continue reading PHOTOS: Simone Biles & The USA Gymnastics Team Fly Into First Place

PHOTOS: Simone Biles & The USA Gymnastics Team Fly Into First Place

See how the ladies of the ‘Final Five’ won their Gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Simone Biles Presents The Gold Over America Tour & Talks Her Plans On Retiring [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
K. Michelle Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors With Her…
 11 hours ago
06.10.21
Tyler Perry Bringing Madea Out of Retirement For…
 1 day ago
06.10.21
Mj Rodriguez, Laverne Cox and Monique Heart Will…
 1 day ago
06.10.21
Duckie Thot Gets Called The Black Kendall Jenner…
 1 day ago
06.10.21
Black Music Month: Spotify and Bose Debut Exclusive…
 1 day ago
06.10.21
Getting Your Summer Body In Shape Involves Not…
 2 days ago
06.10.21
Eva Marcille Dishes On Her Skincare Routine &…
 2 days ago
06.10.21
Tina Knowles-Lawson Says Stop The Cap When It…
 2 days ago
06.08.21
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Inks Multi-Year Deal With Netflix
 2 days ago
06.08.21
Mariah Carey Left Roc Nation For More Personal…
 3 days ago
06.08.21
Officially GOAT’ed: Simone Biles Wins 7th National Championship
 3 days ago
06.08.21
Will Smith Supports Naomi Osaka With Heartfelt Instagram…
 3 days ago
06.08.21
Beyoncé Trends On Social Media After NBA Finals…
 4 days ago
06.07.21
Ashanti Is Serving Lewks While On Vacation And…
 4 days ago
06.07.21
Photos
Close