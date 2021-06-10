Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

K. Michelle Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors With Her Latest Social Media Post

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Celebrities Visit Build - January 29, 2020

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

When it comes to plastic surgery, K. Michelle has been very open and candid about her troublesome journey. After installing faulty butt implants, the vocalist went through the process of removing the hazardous mass from her body to help restore her natural shape. While she’s admitted to body enhancements, her most recent social media post has people wondering if she’s gone under the knife to alter her face as well.

Although most fans told the singer she looked beautiful, others pointed out her noticeably different face.

 

One user shared a before and after photo where the differences in her face are pronounced.

 

We’re not sure if K. Michelle went under the knife, or if she’s just the product of a great makeup artist. Whatever it is, she does look great. A lot of social media users compared her to reality TV star Moniece Slaughter.

I’m an advocate for people doing whatever they need to do to make themselves happy. If K. Michelle did alter her face, she’s the only person who has to be content with it. I personally think she looked beautiful before, and she looks great now! K. Michelle has yet to address the plastic surgery rumors, and she probably never will. What do you think?

DON’T MISS…

K. Michelle Blasts Body Shamers Who Joked About Her Misshapen Posterior: ‘I’m Just Happy To Be Alive’

1 Woman Dead, 2 Others Hospitalized After Receiving Plastic Surgery From The Same Doctor In Tijuana

DJ Duffey Talks The Importance of Transparency When It Comes To Plastic Surgery

 

K. Michelle Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors With Her Latest Social Media Post  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
K. Michelle Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors With Her…
 6 hours ago
06.10.21
Tyler Perry Bringing Madea Out of Retirement For…
 1 day ago
06.10.21
Mj Rodriguez, Laverne Cox and Monique Heart Will…
 1 day ago
06.10.21
Duckie Thot Gets Called The Black Kendall Jenner…
 1 day ago
06.10.21
Black Music Month: Spotify and Bose Debut Exclusive…
 1 day ago
06.10.21
Getting Your Summer Body In Shape Involves Not…
 1 day ago
06.10.21
Eva Marcille Dishes On Her Skincare Routine &…
 1 day ago
06.10.21
Tina Knowles-Lawson Says Stop The Cap When It…
 2 days ago
06.08.21
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Inks Multi-Year Deal With Netflix
 2 days ago
06.08.21
Mariah Carey Left Roc Nation For More Personal…
 2 days ago
06.08.21
Officially GOAT’ed: Simone Biles Wins 7th National Championship
 3 days ago
06.08.21
Will Smith Supports Naomi Osaka With Heartfelt Instagram…
 3 days ago
06.08.21
Beyoncé Trends On Social Media After NBA Finals…
 4 days ago
06.07.21
Ashanti Is Serving Lewks While On Vacation And…
 4 days ago
06.07.21
Photos
Close