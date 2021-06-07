99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

One thing Da Brat is going to do is stick up for her people, and she set the record straight about Mariah Carey and Jay-Z. Gary with the Tea explained that the R&B and pop singer didn’t agree with Hov and the direction of her career, which resulted in an allegedly “huge explosive” meeting and argument. MC’s BFF Brat explains that none of that is true and Mariah left the management because she needed a more hands-on approach to her career.

Gary also discusses Gary Owen and his wife’s issues on social media.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Da Brat Clears Up What Happened With Mariah Carey & Jay-Z + Gary Owen’s Wife Blasts Him On Social Media was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com