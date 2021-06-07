Mariah Carey Leaves Jay-Z’s Roc Nation

CLOSE
Despite early reports of an alleged explosive argument between Mariah Carey and Jay-Z causing Mariah to fire Roc Nation, Metro UK is reporting that the two decided to part ways amicably like a loveless marriage. Mariah is currently working on her latest project, a heavily R&B influenced album, which has everyone wondering what the argument was all about.
Carey signed with Jay-Z in 2017 and according to inside sources, she made it clear she wants nothing more to do with Jay-Z , calling it quits with Roc Nation and will formally depart in the next few weeks.
