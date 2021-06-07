Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Mariah Carey Leaves Jay-Z’s Roc Nation

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still

Source: Courtesy Epic Records / Courtesy Epic Records

Despite early reports of an alleged explosive argument between Mariah Carey and Jay-Z causing Mariah to fire Roc Nation, Metro UK is reporting that the two decided to part ways amicably like a loveless marriage. Mariah is currently working on her latest project, a heavily R&B influenced album, which has everyone wondering what the argument was all about.

Carey signed with Jay-Z in 2017 and according to inside sources, she made it clear she wants nothing more to do with Jay-Z , calling it quits with Roc Nation and will formally depart in the next few weeks.

See story here

Happy Birthday Mariah Carey! Here Are 10 Times She’s Showed Us She’s Still Got It
10 photos
Happy Birthday Mariah Carey! Here Are 10 Facts About Her Career
9 photos

 

Mariah Carey Leaves Jay-Z's Roc Nation

Videos
Latest
Beyoncé Trends On Social Media After NBA Finals…
 14 hours ago
06.07.21
Ashanti Is Serving Lewks While On Vacation And…
 17 hours ago
06.07.21
Mariah Carey Leaves Roc Nation After Jay-Z Argument,…
 23 hours ago
06.07.21
Vanessa Bryant Says She Didn’t Approve “Mambacita” Nike…
 4 days ago
06.03.21
What’s Trending? Are Bonnets & Durags Acceptable To…
 6 days ago
06.01.21
‘Catfish’ Star Kamie Crawford On Owning Her Curves…
 1 week ago
06.01.21
Singer Who Really Sang Milli Vanilli Songs John…
 2 weeks ago
05.28.21
Toni Braxton Commences Hot Girl Summer In A…
 2 weeks ago
05.27.21
LeBron James Dodged NBA’s COVID-19 Violation After Attending…
 2 weeks ago
05.26.21
Kanye West’s First Yeezy Gap Collection Will Debut…
 2 weeks ago
05.26.21
5 Incidents of Black People Dying By Police…
 2 weeks ago
05.26.21
Ray J Hits $17,000 Jackpot Playing The Slots…
 2 weeks ago
05.26.21
NBA HOF’er Dominique Wilkins Says Buckhead Restaurant Is…
 2 weeks ago
05.26.21
Recreate SZA’s Sexy Smokey Eye With These Charlotte…
 2 weeks ago
05.25.21
Photos
Close