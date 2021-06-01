Stephen A. Smith Destroys Kwame Brown

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Former NBA player Kwame Brown has had a list of targets as he has aimed his disrespectful antics at several NBA players, engaged Judge Joe Brown with and rant about VP Kamala Harris and called out sports commentators..including ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. Smith decided to take the time and respond during his show and remind people that no one ever dissed Kwame Brown as a person but EVERYONE needed to diss his basketball skills…then proceeded to show a low-light reel of Brown in action!!!

