For the Culture Creator's Summit- Landing Page_RD Richmond WCDX_February 2021
Omari Hardwick And Halle Berry To Star In Sci-Fi Flick

BET Presents the American Black Film Festival Honors - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Omari Hardwick will be joining Halle Berry in “The Mothership,” a sci-fi adventure feature coming from MRC Film, Automatik, and Netflix.  The movie is written and directed by Matt Charman of “Bridge of Spies” fame, features Halle Berry portraying a woman picking up the pieces following the mysterious disappearance of her husband when she discovers an extraterrestrial object beneath her farmland home. Sara and her children struggle to decipher the connection between this strange object and her husband’s disappearance.

See story here

