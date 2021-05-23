Entertainment News
Iconic Hip-Hop Photographer Chi Modu Dead At 54

Rest in power to a Hip-Hop documentarian like no other.

Legendary Hip-Hop photographer Chi Modu has passed away. He was just 54.

On Saturday, May 22, an Instagram post from Modu’s official account shared the sudden, sad news.

“Our hearts are broken… We continue the fight ©💪🏾. The family request privacy at this time, ” was the caption of an image of Modu’s signature with “1966 – 2021” below it.

No cause of the death has been revealed at this time.

For Hip-Hop fans of a certain age, Chi Modu was a household name like any of their favorite rappers. The photographer’s work was featured all over the pages of The Source magazine during it halcyon days in the early 90’s and soon enough Modu was capturing images of the culture’s most iconic artists.

Some of those artists blessed with Modu’s creativity include Snoop Dogg, Mobb Deep, Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur, along with many, many more. Despite such a deep catalog of great work anyone who met Modu would tell you how humble of a human being he really was.

So next time you post that favorite shot of your rapper that happens to be courtesy of Chi Modu, make sure you credit the legend out of respect.

Many of Modu’s peers have been expressing their condolences on social media. Rest in powerful peace Chi Modu.

originally published on hiphopwired.com

