11 Yr-old Fights Off Attacker With Slime

The 11 yr-old Florida girl who fought off an attempted kidnapping earlier this week revealed that she smeared blue slime on the man so that police could easily locate the suspect…..and it worked.

She stated to NBC’s Today that: “I was able to get the slime onto his upper arm and a little bit on his lower arm. I knew that that might be better evidence if the cops do find him.” Her fast thinking was inspired by watching an episode of “Law & Order: S.V.U.” with her mom.

See story here

 

Photos
