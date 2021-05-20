New Book Reveals Obama Reportedly Called ‘Lunatic’ Trump A ‘Corrupt Motherf—er’

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

A new book claims former President Barack Obama used no uncertain terms in private when referring to his successor.

We already knew how Obama felt about Donald Trump even before Russian interference helped the failed casino magnate win the 2016 election. But sometimes there’s nothing like the sweet satisfaction of the confirmation of rumors and innuendo.

And, depending on the reader, that’s precisely what Edward-Isaac Dovere, a staff writer at the Atlantic, provides in his new book, “Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Donald Trump” — the same book in which it is reported that Jill Biden had some incendiary comments for then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

But back to Obama — his scorn for Trump is no secret. After all, Obama’s own new book addressed Trump very clearly. The difference this time around is that Obama is not using those G-rated terms he used in his own book, referring to Trump tamely as “a spectacle” and didn’t “take him too seriously.”

Considering all of Trump’s racist attacks against Obama, including and especially the debunked so-called birther conspiracy questioning in which country the first Black president was born, the above words are civil at worst and nice at best.

But in Dovere’s new book — a copy of which the Guardian obtained — Obama reportedly used much more colorful language when talking about Trump.

At one point in 2017, Obama called Trump “a madman,” Dovere wrote. Again, that’s relatively tame.

But as Trump’s presidency progressed, so apparently did Obama’s willingness to be a bit more descriptive when discussing him.

“I didn’t think we’d have a racist, sexist pig” as president,” Obama is also reported to have said about Trump.

But then Obama reportedly took it there, calling Trump a “f-cking lunatic” and a “corrupt motherf-cker,” according to Dovere.

The comments attributed to Obama were reported days after other excerpts of Dovere’s book were published. One of them described then-presidential candidate Joe Biden‘s wife reacting angrily to Harris effectively calling her husband a racist live on stage during a debate centered on the topic of busing and segregation.

Politico reported that the book said Jill Biden told supporters during a phone call that she couldn’t believe Harris went there.

“With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he’s committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis?” Jill Biden is quoted as saying in Dovere’s book. “Go f-ck yourself.”

New Book Reveals Obama Reportedly Called ‘Lunatic’ Trump A ‘Corrupt Motherf—er’ was originally published on newsone.com