Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Issa Rae Making Moves With HBO Max

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Celebrities Visit 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' - July 17, 201

Source: Ray Tamarra / Getty

On Tuesday, HBO Max announced that an eight-episode order has been given to Project Greenlight, with Issa Rae and Miramax reinventing the acclaimed documentary series that previously chronicled the feature-length debuts of up-and-coming filmmakers for four seasons. The original incarnation of the show, save for its third season, aired on HBO and was produced by and featured Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

Jennifer O’Connell, the executive VP of non-fiction and live-action family at HBO Max, said in a press release on Tuesday: “At HBO Max, we are committed to providing a platform for diverse, up-and-coming talent. Issa is uniquely skilled in this space, and we are thrilled to be partnering with her and Miramax as a promising group of filmmakers is inspired and challenged with their biggest opportunity yet.”

See story here

#WomensHistoryMonth: Issa Rae [Photos]
5 photos
Issa Rae’s Top 25 Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet
25 photos
10 Times Issa Rae Was Looking Like Sexy Awkward Bae
10 photos
Issa Rae Making Moves With HBO Max

Videos
Latest
Celebrities Visit 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' - July 17, 201
Issa Rae Making Moves With HBO Max
 3 hours ago
05.19.21
Issa Rae Tapped To Lead ‘Project Greenlight’ Revival…
 24 hours ago
05.19.21
Tracee Ellis Ross Shares The Beauty Secrets That…
 1 day ago
05.19.21
Naomi Campbell Welcomes First Baby and It’s A…
 1 day ago
05.19.21
Kevin Hart At FX premier
Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg Working On A…
 1 day ago
05.18.21
Blackish Star Marsai Martin talks New Film, Life…
 1 day ago
05.19.21
Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Shares Her Recent…
 2 days ago
05.18.21
New Merger Alert: AT&T Announces It Is Merging…
 2 days ago
05.18.21
Bill Gates Stepped Down From Microsoft After Allegations…
 2 days ago
05.18.21
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Discusses The Story…
 3 days ago
05.17.21
5 items
2021 Urban Honors Looks We Love
 3 days ago
05.17.21
Mary J. Blige Gives A New Meaning To…
 3 days ago
05.17.21
Nina Parker Sets Instagram Ablaze And Celebrates The…
 3 days ago
05.17.21
Bill Maher Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Getting…
 3 days ago
05.17.21
Photos
Close