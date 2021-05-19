Issa Rae Making Moves With HBO Max

On Tuesday, HBO Max announced that an eight-episode order has been given to Project Greenlight, with Issa Rae and Miramax reinventing the acclaimed documentary series that previously chronicled the feature-length debuts of up-and-coming filmmakers for four seasons. The original incarnation of the show, save for its third season, aired on HBO and was produced by and featured Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

Jennifer O’Connell, the executive VP of non-fiction and live-action family at HBO Max, said in a press release on Tuesday: “At HBO Max, we are committed to providing a platform for diverse, up-and-coming talent. Issa is uniquely skilled in this space, and we are thrilled to be partnering with her and Miramax as a promising group of filmmakers is inspired and challenged with their biggest opportunity yet.”

