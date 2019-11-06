CLOSE
Issa Rae’s Top 25 Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet

Posted 20 hours ago

Issa Rae’s career glow up has put her on red carpets left and right. One thing I appreciate about the star is that she finds creative ways (with the help of celebrity hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood) to wear her natural hair. When I see her in the public eye, I love the way she incorporates braided styles, textured ponytails, structured updo’s and more. She’s a natural hair maven and become one naturalista we love to watch! If you’re looking for a little natural hair inspo for your Type 4 hair, look no further than Issa Rae. We rounded up 25 of her best natural hair moments on the red carpet. Which ones are the most memorable for you? Sound off in the comment section below.

1. ISSA RAE

ISSA RAE Source:Getty

2. ISSA RAE

ISSA RAE Source:Getty

3. ISSA RAE

ISSA RAE Source:Getty

4. ISSA RAE

ISSA RAE Source:Getty

5. ISSA RAE

ISSA RAE Source:Getty

6. ISSA RAE

ISSA RAE Source:Getty

7. ISSA RAE

ISSA RAE Source:Getty

8. ISSA RAE

ISSA RAE Source:Getty

9. ISSA RAE

ISSA RAE Source:Getty

10. ISSA RAE

ISSA RAE Source:Getty

11. ISSA RAE

ISSA RAE Source:Getty

12. ISSA RAE

ISSA RAE Source:Getty

13. ISSA RAE

ISSA RAE Source:Getty

14. ISSA RAE

ISSA RAE Source:Getty

15. ISSA RAE

ISSA RAE Source:Getty

16. ISSA RAE

ISSA RAE Source:Getty

17. ISSA RAE

ISSA RAE Source:Getty

18. ISSA RAE

ISSA RAE Source:Getty

19. ISSA RAE

ISSA RAE Source:Getty

20. ISSA RAE

ISSA RAE Source:Getty

21. ISSA RAE

ISSA RAE Source:Getty

22. ISSA RAE

ISSA RAE Source:Getty

23. ISSA RAE

ISSA RAE Source:Getty

24. ISSA RAE

ISSA RAE Source:Getty

25. ISSA RAE

ISSA RAE Source:Getty
