Rihanna Throws It Back To Her Pixie Haircut Days With Her Latest Hairstyle

Our resident trendsetter Rihanna hit the streets of Los Angeles donning the cutest pixie cut ever and now I have to hide my scissors. The Fenty beauty and fashion mogul gave us another dose of her bold street style clad in a Dior X J Galliano Fall 2000 Blue tie dye velvet Mongolian lamb jacket, Chrome Heart pants, an R 13 belt, The Attico pumps, and vintage sunglasses by Versace.

Although the ensemble is a bit on the busy side, it speaks to Rihanna’s daring, outlandish style choices. There’s a lot going on but somehow this works! Perhaps my favorite part of her look is the chick pixie cut paired with a bold red lip. This haircut gives me throwback Rihanna vibes circa 2013.

Someone hide my scissors! I am in love with this pixie cut. Any look that highlights Rihanna’s gorgeous face is a good look for the actress, musician, and overall icon. I’m curious if this new cut has anything to do with her rumored haircare collection. Back in March, we reported that Rihanna filed documents to patent Fenty Hair. The new brand is said to consist of “Non-medicated hair care preparations; Non-medicated dandruff shampoo; Hair styling preparations; Hair straightening preparations; Hair relaxing preparations; Hair waving preparations; Non-medicated hair restoration lotions; Hair bleaching preparations; Hair coloring preparations; Hair glitter.”

Whatever the inspiration behind the new cut is, I’m here for it. What do you think? Are you feeling Rihanna’s latest haircut?

