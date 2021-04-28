Basketball
Julius Erving On Why LeBron James Isn’t On His Top Two All-Time NBA Teams

NBA legend Julius Erving has declared that LeBron James, the four-time MVP, is not on either of his top-two all-time NBA teams. Erving emphatically states that James’ role in creating “superteams” is the primary reason for his absence.

“He’s the guy who has led the charge in terms of “superteams. When he put together a team in Miami, he put together a team in Cleveland as well, and he put together a team in Los Angeles. So, he can pick his own team. I ain’t going to pick his team.”

If you really think about it, LeBron has only won when he put together a team of all-stars. Do you agree?

See story here

