Brace For Impact: Elizabeth City , North Carolina Declares State Of Emergency Before Andrew Brown Jr. Shooting Footage Released

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

According to WAVY, a state of emergency has been declared in Elizabeth City, N.C. in preparation for the release of the officer body-cam footage in the shooting and death of Andrew Brown Jr., an unarmed Black man, while executing a warrant. The family of Brown, along with the family attorney, have been shown a 20 second clip which only shows officers firing multiple shots at his car but nothing before or after that. The family say they witnessed an execution.

Family attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter said the video showed Brown in his vehicle as it was blocked in the driveway in Elizabeth City by law enforcement:

“Andrew had his hands on his steering wheel. He was not reaching for anything. He wasn’t touching anything. He had his hands firmly on the steering wheel. They run up to his vehicle shooting. He still stood there, sat there in his vehicle, with his hands on the steering wheel while being shot at.”

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: