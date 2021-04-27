Civil Rights & Social Justice
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

Brace For Impact: Elizabeth City, North Carolina Declares State Of Emergency Before Andrew Brown Jr. Shooting Footage Released

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
George Floyd D.C. Protest

Source: DJ Gemini / Radio One Digital

According to WAVY, a state of emergency has been declared in Elizabeth City, N.C. in preparation for the release of the officer body-cam footage in the shooting and death of Andrew Brown Jr., an unarmed Black man, while executing a warrant. The family of Brown, along with the family attorney, have been shown a 20 second clip which only shows officers firing multiple shots at his car but nothing before or after that. The family say they witnessed an execution.

Family attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter said the video showed Brown in his vehicle as it was blocked in the driveway in Elizabeth City by law enforcement:

“Andrew had his hands on his steering wheel. He was not reaching for anything. He wasn’t touching anything. He had his hands firmly on the steering wheel. They run up to his vehicle shooting. He still stood there, sat there in his vehicle, with his hands on the steering wheel while being shot at.”

See story here

 

 

Brace For Impact: Elizabeth City , North Carolina Declares State Of Emergency Before Andrew Brown Jr. Shooting Footage Released

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
How To Achieve Regina King’s Sexy And Sleek…
 1 day ago
04.27.21
iOS 14.5 Is Live, Lets You Unlock Your…
 1 day ago
04.27.21
‘Black Ink Crew’: Walt Claims He Didn’t Break…
 1 day ago
04.27.21
33rd Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals
Daniel Kaluuya Wins Oscar For Best Supporting Actor
 1 day ago
04.26.21
Inside Vanessa And Natalia Bryant’s Emotional Mother’s Day…
 2 days ago
04.26.21
Whoopi Goldberg Covers “Variety Magazine” And Reflects On…
 2 days ago
04.26.21
Keke Palmer Talks Prioritizing Wellness And Rejuvenation As…
 3 days ago
04.26.21
Sherri Shepherd Celebrates 54th Birthday With Hollywood Glam…
 3 days ago
04.26.21
Daniel Kaluuya, Viola Davis, and Andra Day Are Already…
 3 days ago
04.26.21
The Rise of Black Captain America: The Falcon…
 3 days ago
04.26.21
Dr. Fauci Shares How Current Vaccines Fight Against…
 1 week ago
04.20.21
Mental Health Professionals Discuss The Importance Of Detaching…
 1 week ago
04.21.21
Jordan Brand Unveils Zion Williamson Signature Shoe, The…
 1 week ago
04.21.21
R. Kelly Associate Pleads To Guilty To Setting…
 1 week ago
04.21.21
Photos
Close