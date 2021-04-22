CLOSE
George W. Bush Says His Friendship With Michelle Obama Mostly Consists Of Cracking Jokes

Source: ZACH GIBSON / Getty

George Bush appeared on the latest segment of Jimmy Kimmel Live and explained his relationship with Michelle Obama after making headlines at the funeral of John McCain back in 2018. Bush stated: “Here’s the thing. I go to a lot of funerals and so does she,” Bush explained. “Because of protocol I’m always stuck next to her, or she’s always stuck next to me.”

“I get a little antsy during the long-winded eulogies, and so I start cracking a few jokes and she seems to think they’re funny, so I’m delighted.”

