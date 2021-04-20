CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Jury In Derek Chauvin Trial Now Deliberating

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

The jury has begun day two of deliberations following closing arguments in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the disgraced Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death. Protestors have gathered outside heavily secured Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis in anticipation of the verdict.

Judge Peter Cahill sent the jurors to deliberate after attorneys on both sides concluded lengthy closing arguments on Monday. The jury adjourned for the evening without reaching a verdict at 9 p.m. eastern time.

See story here

Jury In Derek Chauvin Trial Now Deliberating

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Memorial Service For DMX Will Be Family &…
 21 hours ago
04.20.21
‘School of Rock’ Clip Resurfaces Promoting Body Positivity…
 21 hours ago
04.20.21
Judge Faith Addresses Divorce Rates During The Pandemic…
 23 hours ago
04.19.21
Sherri Shepherd Shows Off Results From Her Keto…
 2 days ago
04.19.21
Like WHOA: Honoring The Life & Legacy Of…
 3 days ago
04.19.21
Hazel-E Suffers Serious Complications After Undergoing Plastic Surgery
 3 days ago
04.19.21
Remy Ma Shares Details Of Her Prison Stint…
 3 days ago
04.19.21
Tia Mowry-Hardrict Expands Her Anser Wellness Line To…
 3 days ago
04.19.21
HHW Gaming: This Looming Issue Has PS3 &…
 5 days ago
04.16.21
Savannah And Zhuri James Are Melanin Queens In…
 5 days ago
04.16.21
Sgt. Jonathan Pentland Arrested & Charged With 3rd-Degree…
 5 days ago
04.16.21
Issa Rae Teams Up With LIFEWTR For “Life…
 5 days ago
04.16.21
White Minnesota Man Drags Cop By SUV &…
 5 days ago
04.16.21
Issa Rae Is A Melanated Goddess In The…
 5 days ago
04.15.21
Photos
Close