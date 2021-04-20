Jury In Derek Chauvin Trial Now Deliberating

The jury has begun day two of deliberations following closing arguments in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the disgraced Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death. Protestors have gathered outside heavily secured Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis in anticipation of the verdict.
Judge Peter Cahill sent the jurors to deliberate after attorneys on both sides concluded lengthy closing arguments on Monday. The jury adjourned for the evening without reaching a verdict at 9 p.m. eastern time.
