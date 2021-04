Officer Derek Chauvin has decided that he will not testify at his murder trial for the death of George Floyd by telling Judge Peter Cahill that he would invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and would not take the witness stand.

This comes as the defense wrapped up its presentation this week with final arguments starting nest week before the case is handed to the jury for deliberation.

