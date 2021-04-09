Dr. Collier Debunks COVID-19 Vaccine Myths [WATCH]

As we know, many African Americans are skeptical of the coronavirus vaccine, and Dr. Collier debunks all of the vaccine myths. Listeners of the show call in to discuss their thoughts and myths that they’ve heard through the grapevine or seen on social media. Listen to Dr. Collier break down each thought and give medical advice when it comes to the virus.
Be sure to talk to your health care provider for more accurate information.
Charles Barkley Believes Athletes Should Be Able To Skip COVID-19 Vaccine Line
Charles Barkley Believes Athletes Should Be Able To Skip COVID-19 Vaccine Line
1. Absolutely ridiculous.
1 of 9
Charles Barkley really just said that the NBA players need to be moved to the front of the line for the vaccine because they pay taxes and give money to charity??? pic.twitter.com/X7yNs6NhC5— jas. ✨ (@jasredlights) January 15, 2021
2. Interesting take.
2 of 9
If cancel culture was a real thing, we wouldn't have to listen to Charles Barkley every week. pic.twitter.com/dG1BSGD9Xt— David Ruffin (@ReallyJSanders) January 15, 2021
3. True
3 of 9
Charles Barkley is funny at times but he is a very dangerous human being.— Scam Allardyce (@Nigerianscamsss) January 15, 2021
The nonsense he talks is wicked.
4. He sure did sound like he was drunk lol
4 of 9
... Is Charles Barkley drunk? pic.twitter.com/RC2cKik5q6— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 15, 2021
5. Yup
5 of 9
society has progressed beyond the need to have charles barkley offer his opinion on anything https://t.co/8cR7h0R6tI— adrian 2: still postin’ (@crawf34) January 15, 2021
6. The accuracy.
6 of 9
Charles Barkley giving his take on NBA players jumping to the front of the line to get a COVID vaccine pic.twitter.com/XUkCrfvP4D— Richard R. Waithe, PharmD (@richard_waithe) January 15, 2021
7. LOL
7 of 9
Charles Barkley when a poor person asks him for a vaccine. pic.twitter.com/tfUPGAVeCH— Clayton Improta (@claytonotcletus) January 15, 2021
8.
8 of 9
Charles Barkley is one of the better examples that cancel culture doesn't actually exist.— Jared Wade (@Jared_Wade) January 15, 2021
9.
9 of 9
Christian wood just said that charles barkley is "a boomer, and should go learn to code"— Frasey Anthony (@SteveMerkle9) January 15, 2021
