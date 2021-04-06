Gary’s Tea: Fantasia Asking For Prayers With Pregnancy + Kim Kardashian Drops West From Name

Kim Kardashian West looks like she’s almost ready to get rid of her soon-to-be ex-husband. It has been seen on social media that Kim is dropping West from her last name but Gary has an opinion on that. Do you think Kim should drop West from her name?
Also, we are praying for Fantasia, she’s experiencing early contractions in her 6th month of pregnancy. Hear these stories and more in Gary’s Tea.
KimYe Split: 7 Of Their Best Moments Before The Divorce
KimYe Split: 7 Of Their Best Moments Before The Divorce
1. The Proposal
Source:kuwt_kousins 1 of 7
2. A Florence Wedding
Source:ccharveyconsulting 2 of 7
3. Having North West
Source:kimkardashian 3 of 7
4. Dating In Marriage
Source:kimye.era 4 of 7
5. Supporting One Another
Source:TeamKanyeDaily 5 of 7
Kim and Kanye heading to Sunday Service in Paris today. (via @outoffucksldr) pic.twitter.com/IXrV3GqdPa— TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) March 1, 2020
6. A West Family Affair
Source:kimkardashian 6 of 7
7. Shine Together
Source:kimkardashian 7 of 7
