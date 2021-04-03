CLOSE
Georgia Loses All-Star Game Over New State Voting Restrictions

Major League Baseball officials have announced they’re pulling the 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta in protest of Georgia’s new law that restricts voting rights. “Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views,” says MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred. “I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.”

Critics say the controversial new law unfairly limits access to voting for residents, especially people of color. “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box,” Manfred adds.

Should Major League Baseball make political statements like this?

