Michael Strahan Confirms Fixed Tooth Gap Was April Fool’s Day Prank

It turns out the gap between Michael Strahan’s front teeth hasn’t been fixed after all. The “Good Morning America” host and former Giants player on Thursday confirmed the photo he posted earlier this week — which showed him with a gapless grin — was an April Fool’s Day prank.

Eagle-eyed fans should have been able to spot the joke. Just days before Strahan posted the photo, he tweeted, “I rock my gap with pride!”

Did you suspect it was a joke? If you were Strahan, would you get the gap fixed?

See story here