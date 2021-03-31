CLOSE
Michael Strahan Fixed His Signature Tooth Gap – Or Did He?

Michael Strahan Book Signing For 'Wake Up Happy: The Dream Big, Win Big Guide To Transforming Your Life'

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Michael Strahan is all smiles these days – a smile that no longer includes his signature tooth gap. The GMA host and former NFL star posted a video of his recent trip to the dentist with the hashtag #GoodbyeGap But is it a permanent fix?  According to reports, it’s a removable dental piece that gives Strahan’s smile “the look of a filled-in tooth line”.  And, well, April Fool’s Day is right around the corner.

Besides, just last week Strahan tweeted “I rock my gap with pride!” Do you think the change is permanent, or part of a publicity stunt?  Could Strahan actually be harming his image by fixing the iconic gap?

See story here

Michael Strahan Fixed His Signature Tooth Gap - Or Did He?

