CLOSE
Movies
HomeMovies

Lee Daniels Says His Mariah Carey Biopic Will Be ‘Bigger Than A Film’

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLE

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Lee Daniels was a guest on Sirius XM’s “Andy Cohen Live” where he spoke about Mariah Carey’s biopic. Her memoir, ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey,’ was released in September of 2020 and received positive reviews including from Daniels who said he didn’t know how Mariah’s brain ticked until he read the book.

When asked if Lee was indeed working on a biopic adaption of “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” Daniels confirmed his involvement saying, “Yes, but I think it’s bigger than a film…I think it’s an epic limited series,” he compared it to Aretha Franklin’s current biopic starring Cynthia Erivo.

Daniels said after reading Carey’s memoir he realized that she is “what really defines a diva. And it’s a complicated life that she’s had. And every song that she’s had was written from a traumatic or a powerful experience.” Daniels says finding someone to portray Mariah would be difficult but said he would, “cross that bridge when he gets to it.”

What do you think about a biopic about Mariah Carey’s life? Who do you think should play Mimi?

See story here

Happy Birthday Mariah Carey! Here Are 10 Times She’s Showed Us She’s Still Got It
10 photos
20 Times Mariah Carey’s Kids Made Our Hearts Melt (PHOTOS)
8 photos

 

Lee Daniels Says His Mariah Carey Biopic Will Be ‘Bigger Than A Film’

Videos
Latest
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLE
Lee Daniels Says His Mariah Carey Biopic Will…
 31 mins ago
03.26.21
2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards
Sherri Shepherd Talks ‘The Talk’
 4 hours ago
03.26.21
Tina Turner
Tina Turner Is Still Haunted By Her Abusive…
 4 hours ago
03.26.21
75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Issa Rae Inks Eight-Figure TV Deal With WarnerMedia
 1 day ago
03.25.21
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Charlamagne Claims Usher’s Discography Tops Chris Brown
 1 day ago
03.25.21
VEVO Presents: G.O.O.D. Music Featuring Kanye West, John Legend, Common, Kid Cudi + More
Jay-Z & Kanye West’s “N***as In Paris” Goes…
 1 day ago
03.25.21
Remember When: Fans Over Sexualized R&B Singer D’Angelo…
 2 days ago
03.25.21
New Music: Rihanna Hints At A New Song…
 2 days ago
03.25.21
Xiaomi’s Black Shark 4 & 4 Pro Could…
 2 days ago
03.25.21
Dwyane Wade Mentions Boosie Badazz While Discussing Daughter…
 2 days ago
03.25.21
Jamie Foxx To Play Mike Tyson In Biographical…
 2 days ago
03.25.21
Halle Berry Using TPH
Halle Berry, Mark Wahlberg Teaming Up For A…
 2 days ago
03.24.21
Stone Soul 2018 -- Trey Songz
Usher, Chris Brown, & Trey Songz Spark Collaboration…
 2 days ago
03.24.21
Critics’ Choice Awards 2019
Kelly Clarkson Goes Full-’90s Throwback With Cover Of…
 2 days ago
03.24.21
Photos
Close