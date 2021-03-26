Lee Daniels Says His Mariah Carey Biopic Will Be ‘Bigger Than A Film’

Lee Daniels was a guest on Sirius XM’s “Andy Cohen Live” where he spoke about Mariah Carey’s biopic. Her memoir, ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey,’ was released in September of 2020 and received positive reviews including from Daniels who said he didn’t know how Mariah’s brain ticked until he read the book.

When asked if Lee was indeed working on a biopic adaption of “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” Daniels confirmed his involvement saying, “Yes, but I think it’s bigger than a film…I think it’s an epic limited series,” he compared it to Aretha Franklin’s current biopic starring Cynthia Erivo.

Daniels said after reading Carey’s memoir he realized that she is “what really defines a diva. And it’s a complicated life that she’s had. And every song that she’s had was written from a traumatic or a powerful experience.” Daniels says finding someone to portray Mariah would be difficult but said he would, “cross that bridge when he gets to it.”

What do you think about a biopic about Mariah Carey’s life? Who do you think should play Mimi?

See story here