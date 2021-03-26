Sherri Shepherd Talks ‘The Talk’

Sherri Shepherd is taking up for her friend Sheryl Underwood of The Talk amidst her saga with Sharon Osbourne. In an interview, Shepherd said that she thinks Sharon Osbourne was out of line for her comments and wished that higher-ups should “show more concern” towards her.

Shepherd went on to say that the talk show should “clean house.” The CBS daytime talk show is on an extended hiatus as CBS investigates allegations of racism at the show.

