Issa Rae Inks Eight-Figure TV Deal With WarnerMedia

Issa Rae is making that big money now. The actress and creator has just signed an eight-figure deal television deal with WarnerMedia. This means that WarnerMedia and their brand’s HBO, HBO Max, and Warner Bros. will have a first-look at feature films and television shows developed by Issa Rae and her Hoorae media company.

Issa spoke about the deal and said, “It’s really exciting to have that flexibility and just deepen the relationship that we already have.”

What’s your favorite Issa Rae project so far?

See story here