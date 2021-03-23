CLOSE
“Falcon” Has Biggest Disney Plus Launch

The debut episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was a huge success for the Disney Plus streaming platform. Without giving an exact number, it was announced that the first episode was the most-watched premiere episode ever on the service. According to analysis from Samba TV which tracks 13.5 million Smart TV households, their numbers fall in line with about 1.7 million people tuning in to the premiere.

A number that’s ahead of the 1.6 million people who watched WandaVision, but still short of the 1.8 million that sat for four hours to watch the Snyder Cut of Justice League on HBO Max.

What did you think of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

