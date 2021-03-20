CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Urban One Honors Highlights Women Making Changes With ‘Women Leading The Change’

“I am thrilled to co-host this year’s URBAN ONE HONORS with Roland Martin.” Erica Campbell

Urban One Honors With Date

Source: Urban One / Radio One Digital

The annual Urban One Honors plans to highlight the exemplary accomplishments of African American women in this year’s tribute show.

By way of a press announcement, Grammy-Award-winning gospel artist, author, and syndicated radio personality Erica Campbell, and award-winning journalist, author, and news anchor Roland Martin will host the annual event with the working 2021 theme as ‘Women Leading the Change” which will highlight the extraordinary contributions of women in business, media, health, politics, leading to impactful change within the Black community.

“I am thrilled to co-host this year’s URBAN ONE HONORS with Roland Martin,” Campbell said via a statement. “I love anything that celebrates and exemplifies Black excellence, and I am grateful to Cathy Hughes and Radio One for continuing to honor our peers for doing the work that uplifts and inspires our community.”

Now in its third year, Urban One Honors was created to acknowledge and pay homage to individuals and organizations whose work significantly impacts society and culture.

“Black women played a crucial role in saving our democracy in 2020,” Martin added. “Not just in the election, but also on the ground in numerous cities fighting for freedom. I’m proud to join Urban One in honoring these American sheroes.”

Categories of recognition reflect the tireless effort and triumphant accomplishments achieved by the honorees and include: Voting Rights Champion, dedicated to a fearless leader whose efforts help to build political infrastructure by turning out voters and protecting their votes; Business Alchemist, presented to a leader tapped for successfully breaking the glass ceiling to blaze new trails in corporate America; Investigative Journalism Crusader bestowed upon a media maven who is reframing the national conversation by covering the impediments and contributions made by Black Americans.

Other categories include: Health Equality Advocate, awarded to a champion of health who answered the call to eliminate institutional barriers preventing healthcare to those in her community; and  Reparations Ambassador who is working to break down systemic racism and barriers that have held African Americans back; and the Family Needs Ambassador, presented to a resilient provider of direct service and resources to individuals in crisis within the community she serves.

The inspiring night of excellence will also feature exciting musical performances, unprecedented collaborations, and surprise appearances to be announced in the coming months.

The annual Urban One Honors premiers on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 9 p.m. ET/8C. It will be simulcast for the first time on CLEO TV.

Check out the trailer below.

Photo: TV One

Urban One Honors Highlights Women Making Changes With ‘Women Leading The Change’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Earth Wind And Fire Wembley Arena
An Isley Brothers And Earth Wind & Fire…
 3 hours ago
03.22.21
Savannah James Shows Off Daughter Zhuri’s Long Healthy…
 17 hours ago
03.22.21
Uncle Sam Is Broke?: The Falcon and the…
 24 hours ago
03.22.21
Blue Ivy Channels Dad & Biggie In First…
 1 day ago
03.22.21
Our Favorite Saweetie Fashion Moments
 2 days ago
03.22.21
Urban One Honors Highlights Women Making Changes With…
 2 days ago
03.22.21
John Singleton
How ‘Snowfall’ Is Honoring John Singleton In Season…
 2 days ago
03.20.21
90th Academy Awards (Oscars) - Arrivals
Oscars Say “No Jeans, No Zooms” This Year
 3 days ago
03.19.21
Cop Who Said White Domestic Terrorist Had “Bad…
 4 days ago
03.19.21
Another Bag Secured: LeBron James Finalizes PepsiCo Deal,…
 4 days ago
03.19.21
Jay-Z Details Recent Deals With Ace Of Spades…
 4 days ago
03.19.21
Joe Hebert Reported Multiple Times For Abusing Nike…
 4 days ago
03.18.21
Fred Savage Announces EJ Williams As Star Of…
 4 days ago
03.18.21
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Netflix
Oscar Nominations: See The Full List Of Academy…
 6 days ago
03.16.21
Photos
Close