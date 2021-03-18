Vanessa Bryant Names Four LA County Sheriff’s Deputies

CLOSE
Vanessa Bryant made 12 posts to her Instagram page detailing her lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies that shared photos from the helicopter crash site where her husband, Kobe, and daughter Gianna died. Despite being assured by Sheriff Alex Villanueva, an investigation found that one deputy took between 25 and 100 photos on his cell phone and shared them with others in the department as well as complete strangers at a bar.

A bar patron heard about the pictures from a bartender and emailed a complaint to the Sheriff’s department. Bryant released the names within her posts, Joey Cruz, Rafael Mejia, Michael Russell, and Raul Versales were the deputies that shared the photos. Vanessa won her lawsuit to have the names released earlier this month.

Do you think the names of the deputies should’ve been released?

See story here

