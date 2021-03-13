CLOSE
Civil Rights & Social Justice
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

Minneapolis City Council Approves $27 Million Settlement For George Floyd’s Family

George Floyd Mural Houston

Source: @keepitupwitherica / @keepitupwitherica

The Minneapolis City Council has unanimously agreed and approved measures to pay $27 million to settle a federal civil lawsuit from George Floyd’s family. Floyd family attorney Ben Crump said Friday in a prepared statement that the settlement “sends a powerful message that Black lives do matter and police brutality against people of color must end.”

Included in the payout will be $500,000 for the neighborhood where Floyd was arrested and died in police custody. Jury selection has begun in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing the 48-year-old Floyd last May by kneeling on his neck for almost eight minutes.

What changes have you seen since George Floyd’s death?

See story here

With The Help Of Lil Baby, Atlanta Restaurateurs Create A Memorable Birthday For George Floyd’s Daughter [PHOTOS]
8 photos

 

Minneapolis City Council Approves $27 Million Settlement For George Floyd’s Family

Videos
Latest
Stephen A. Smith Is Working On A HBCU…
 3 days ago
03.11.21
All Hail: CBS Renews ‘The Equalizer’ For A…
 3 days ago
03.11.21
Lena Waithe Announces Music Label, Hillman Grad Records…
 3 days ago
03.11.21
Officers Who Did The Electric Slide At BLM…
 4 days ago
03.10.21
The Notorious B.I.G.’s 10 Best Freestyles & Guest…
 4 days ago
03.10.21
Teyana Taylor Gave Birth To The Same Beautiful…
 4 days ago
03.10.21
Total Of 14 People Accuse T.I. & Tiny…
 4 days ago
03.10.21
Janelle Monae Gives Us Chills In Her Icy…
 5 days ago
03.08.21
Poet Amanda Gorman Shares Details Of Chilling Encounter…
 5 days ago
03.09.21
Gladys Knight Performing at Manchester O2 Apollo
Gladys Knight Delivers Soul-Stirring National Anthem
 5 days ago
03.08.21
Eddie Murphy at arrivals for Wall Street...
‘Coming 2 America’ Drops One Day Early
 1 week ago
03.05.21
Kevin Hart At FX premier
Netflix, Obamas’ Higher Ground to Release Kevin Hart’s…
 1 week ago
03.05.21
2019 British Academy Britannia Awards presented by American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover - Arrivals
Black Panther 2 Director Ryan Coogler Has ‘Really…
 1 week ago
03.04.21
6 Dr. Seuss Books No Longer Published Due…
 1 week ago
03.03.21
Photos
Close