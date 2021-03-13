Minneapolis City Council Approves $27 Million Settlement For George Floyd’s Family

The Minneapolis City Council has unanimously agreed and approved measures to pay $27 million to settle a federal civil lawsuit from George Floyd’s family. Floyd family attorney Ben Crump said Friday in a prepared statement that the settlement “sends a powerful message that Black lives do matter and police brutality against people of color must end.”

Included in the payout will be $500,000 for the neighborhood where Floyd was arrested and died in police custody. Jury selection has begun in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing the 48-year-old Floyd last May by kneeling on his neck for almost eight minutes.

What changes have you seen since George Floyd’s death?

