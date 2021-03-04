CLOSE
Morgan Freeman Sighting Causes Stir In Gulf Shores

44th Deauville American Film Festival - Morgan Freeman Tribute

Source: Franck Castel/ News Pictures/WENN.com / WENN

Morgan Freeman may not always be making headlines on gossip sites, but he still gets a reaction when spotted in public. The actor was spotted at Mikado Japanese Steakhouse in Gulf Shores, Alabama. One person took a photo with him and shared it on social media. They wrote, “Getting silly with our special guest.”

In the comments, many were excited about the sighting, and there were even a few who commented and said he had a home in the area. But as one local put it, he stays to himself. He wrote “I knew I seen that man in public. I thought I was tripping.”

Who was your favorite celebrity sighting?

