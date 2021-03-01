Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
In today’s tea, there is a lot of back & forth. Vanessa Bryant is clapping back at actress Evan Rachel Wood for an old tweet that came to her attention. Around the time of Kobe Bryant’s death, the actress tweeted calling him a rapist. Another disagreement came between Detriot rapper Kash Doll and NBA player Kevin Durant when the rapper tweeted raunchy lyrics using the initials KD. In other news, R. Kelly gets the coronavirus vaccine and Gary thinks that’s unfair.
Looking Back: 9 Most Memorable Kobe Bryant Music Video & TV Appearances
1. Moesha1 of 9
2. The Proud Family2 of 9
3. Sister, Sister3 of 9
4. All That4 of 9
5. The Bette Midler Show5 of 9
6. Modern Family6 of 9
7. Destiny's Child - Bug-A-Boo7 of 9
8. Master P - B Ball8 of 9
9. Brian McKnight - Hold Me9 of 9
Gary’s Tea: Vanessa Bryant Claps Back At Evan Rachel Wood For Calling Kobe Bryant A Rapist [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com