Mr. Potato Head will now become known as Potato Head. The new name will appear on boxes this year. Toy makers have been updating their classic brands. Barbie is no longer blonde and now comes in multiple skin tones and body shapes. Thomas the Tank has added more girl characters. American Girl is now selling a boy doll.

Hasbro said the 70 year old needed a modern makeover.

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: